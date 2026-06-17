Union government committed to Amaravati: Minister Prahlad Joshi

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, on Tuesday reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh and the Amaravati capital region, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government would continue to strengthen infrastructure and accelerate growth in the State.

Addressing the media during his visit to Vijayawada, Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made history as the longest-serving Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru. He said the achievements of the last 12 years under Modi’s leadership should reach the people, adding that India, which faced economic challenges before 2014, has now emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Highlighting the Centre’s infrastructure push, the Union Minister said India has become the second country in the world to achieve large-scale railway electrification and that electronics manufacturing has increased eightfold over the past decade. He said the country is steadily moving towards 100 per cent electrification of its 1.05 lakh-km railway network, reducing dependence on diesel imports and promoting clean energy.

Joshi said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other leaders had extensively briefed Prime Minister Modi on the significance of Amaravati.

Reiterating the Centre’s support for the capital city, he said the Union Government had provided `15,000 crore for Amaravati and facilitated another `11,000 crore through HUDCO. Funds have also been allocated for a dedicated railway line connecting Amaravati with major cities across the country.