43 doctors face dismissal in Andhra Pradesh for prolonged absence

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department has initiated stringent disciplinary action against 43 Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) for prolonged, unauthorised absence from their duties.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that these doctors, some of whom have been absent for up to four years, will be permanently dismissed from service after failing to respond to official show-cause notices and formal charges.

He emphasised that the government will not tolerate medical professionals who compromise public healthcare services by staying away from their designated posts without authorisation.

This major crackdown follows a similar enforcement drive last month under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), which resulted in the removal of 51 doctors from various teaching hospitals across the state.

The current disciplinary process, targeting specialists in General Medicine, Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, and other wings, is being executed in the final stages under the Directorate of Secondary Health.

According to departmental records, a total of 118 permanent government doctors were identified as being unauthorizedly absent from duty. Under existing state service rules, any government doctor absent without official approval for over a year is liable for termination.

The department has initiated formal action based on these guidelines, starting with the permanent removal process for the 43 non-responsive doctors.