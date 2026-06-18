Andhra Prades HC seeks report from CID on e-stamp scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday sought a detailed status report from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on the progress of its investigation into an alleged large-scale e-stamp scam involving Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu and his company, SRC Infra Developers Private Limited.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Ninala Jayasurya issued the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah.

The petitioner has sought a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the alleged scam, which he claims is worth around Rs 2,500 crore. Senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, argued that MLA Surendra Babu played a key role in the alleged irregularities.

He informed the court that the PIL was filed on October 7 last year seeking a CBI probe into the scam.