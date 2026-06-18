Andhra Pradesh: AQAIC to be launched today with IBM support

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Quantum & AI Innovation Center (AQAIC), a flagship initiative of Amaravati Quantum Valley, State government, along with IBM, will be launched on June 18, marking a significant milestone in the State’s efforts to build a world-class quantum innovation ecosystem. Conceived as a platform to bridge industry challenges with academic talent and global technology expertise, AQAIC will serve as the foundation of India’s largest organised quantum force.

The initiative is designed to accelerate the development of practical quantum computing applications and algorithms that can address real-world challenges across industry and public services. Its model brings together three key stakeholders: industry, academia, and technology experts. Industry partners will contribute high-value problem statements requiring advanced computational solutions, while professors and students will work on developing quantum algorithms and use cases to solve them. IBM will provide technical guidance, access to its quantum ecosystem, including Qiskit, certification pathways, and expert mentorship to aid research, and innovation. Powering this effort is a statewide network of 380 Quantum Innovation Cells established across engineering colleges in AP, bringing together more than 3,000 professors and students in one of the country’s largest coordinated quantum talent initiatives.

Through AQAIC, this network will function as a unified innovation engine, channeling real-world challenges into quantum-powered solutions while creating a pipeline of skilled talent, intellectual property, and applied research. The center is expected to support the development of quantum applications across several sectors helping organisations explore the transformative potential of quantum. AQAIC will bring together industry challenges, academic research and IBM’s expertise to accelerate the transition of quantum technologies from laboratories to real-world applications. The initiative advances Andhra Pradesh’s vision of developing Amaravati Quantum Valley as a hub for quantum computing, AI and deep-tech innovation, while strengthening the State’s role in India’s emerging quantum ecosystem.