CM Naidu orders suspension of Krishna Lanka CI over disappearance of rowdy-sheeter

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the disappearance of Gade Sai Krishna, a rowdy-sheeter, at Krishna Lanka police station, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a high-level review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The missing youth was allegedly subjected to custodial torture and died.

Soon after returning from his Singapore tour, Naidu convened a meeting with senior police officials to seek a detailed report on the case, which has sparked widespread public concern and allegations of custodial misconduct.

Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, Intelligence Chief Mahesh Chandra Laddha, and NTR district Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu were among the senior officials who attended in the review meeting. Senior police officers briefed Naidu and Pawan Kalyan on the developments related to Sai Krishna’s disappearance.

The case has drawn significant attention following allegations by the missing youth’s family that he was taken into police custody and subsequently went missing.

Senior IPS officer to probe missing case

Taking a serious view of the allegations, the Chief Minister directed police authorities to initiate departmental action against Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector SSV Nagaraju, who is facing accusations in connection with the disappearance of Sai Krishna.

Naidu specifically instructed senior police officials to place the CI under suspension pending further inquiry.

He also ordered a comprehensive probe into the case by a senior IPS officer. Stressing the need for transparency, he directed officials to conduct the investigation without bias.