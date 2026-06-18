CM Naidu reviews arrangements for Yogandhra programs on June 20, 21

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to take yoga to every household by integrating it with the Sanjeevani public health initiative.

Stressing the importance of preventive healthcare and wellness, the Chief Minister called for making Yogandhraa people’s movement and ensuring the successful conduct of International Yoga Day celebrations across the state.

Reviewing the arrangements for Yoga Day at the Secretariat on Wednesday, CM sought details from officials on the preparations being made for the statewide programme scheduled on June 21.

He instructed officials to provide all necessary facilities for participants and ensure seamless execution of the events.

The Chief Minister suggested that outstanding Yoga master trainers be recognised with special awards on International Yoga Day next year.

The CM has also called for the preparation of a year-long action plan with “Yoga for Every Household” as the central theme.