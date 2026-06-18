CM Naidu reviews arrangements for Yogandhra programs on June 20, 21

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to take yoga to every household by integrating it with the Sanjeevani public health initiative.
Stressing the importance of preventive healthcare and wellness, the Chief Minister called for making Yogandhraa people’s movement and ensuring the successful conduct of International Yoga Day celebrations across the state.
Reviewing the arrangements for Yoga Day at the Secretariat on Wednesday, CM sought details from officials on the preparations being made for the statewide programme scheduled on June 21.
He instructed officials to provide all necessary facilities for participants and ensure seamless execution of the events.
The Chief Minister suggested that outstanding Yoga master trainers be recognised with special awards on International Yoga Day next year.
The CM has also called for the preparation of a year-long action plan with “Yoga for Every Household” as the central theme.
As part of the Yoga Day celebrations, renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev will participate along with the Chief Minister in a yoga programme near the Undavalli Caves on June 20. On June 21, the state-level Yoga Day event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that arrangements are being made for the participation of 5,000 to 6,000 people at the stadium event in Vijayawada. Both the Chief Minister and Baba Ramdev will attend the programme.
In case of adverse weather conditions, contingency plans have been prepared to conduct the state-level event with around 1,000 participants at Ambedkar Kala Vedika in Vijayawada.
State-level yoga competitions will be conducted in Vijayawada from June 18 to 20.
The Chief Minister was also informed that yoga programmes will be organised at 1.33 lakh centres across the state on June 21.
On the same day, he will release the “Yoga @ Destination” calendar, outlining yoga-related activities and destinations for the period leading up to International Yoga Day next year.