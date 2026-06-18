Elevated corridor: Centre nods Rs 12K-cr to Srisailam

KURNOOL: In a major boost to infrastructure and pilgrimage tourism, the Central Government has granted in-principle approval for a four-lane elevated corridor connecting Dornala in Andhra Pradesh with Brahmanapalli in Telangana.

The Rs 12,000-crore project will span 86.74 kilometres along National Highway 765, linking Peddaraveedu–Srisailam (41.39 km) in Andhra Pradesh and Brahmanapalli–Srisailam (45.35 km) in Telangana. Officials say the corridor will reduce travel time, ease pilgrim movement and minimise ecological disturbance in the Nallamala forest by limiting direct human interference in sensitive zones.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, speaking at a programme in Markapuram, described the highway as a landmark initiative balancing development with conservation. He said detailed planning is underway.

Authorities believe the project will strengthen regional tourism, improve access to the Srisailam temple and spur economic growth in surrounding areas.