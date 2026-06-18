Focus on crop cultivation methods to mitigate El Nino: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed agriculture department officials to place a special focus on crop cultivation strategies designed to mitigate the unique weather challenges posed by the El Niño phenomenon.

Stressing the importance of adapting to these climatic shifts, the Chief Minister emphasised exploring extensive crop diversification opportunities and instructed officials to guide farmers on optimal cultivation patterns for agricultural, commercial, and horticultural crops based on the learnings from the past year.

Reviewing the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sectors at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of initiating a large-scale shift toward natural farming among the state’s farmers.

Noting that global markets are increasingly prioritising organic and natural certifications, he called for widespread awareness campaigns to educate the farming community on scientific cultivation methodologies and international standards.

The Chief Minister stated that he would personally participate in outreach programs aimed at motivating farmers to adopt these sustainable practices.

During the session, specific operational directives were issued concerning major state produce, including chilli, tobacco, and Totapuri mangoes.