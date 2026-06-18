Mangalagiri will emerge as a model constituency in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has pledged to transform Mangalagiri into the state’s number one constituency across all sectors through comprehensive infrastructure development and welfare initiatives. Addressing the media during a series of foundation stonelaying and inauguration ceremonies for development projects in the constituency, Lokesh reflected on his political journey and outlined his vision for Mangalagiri’s future. Recalling his defeat in the 2019 Assembly elections by a margin of 5,300 votes, Lokesh said the setback motivated him to connect directly with people and understand their concerns. He noted that voters responded positively in the 2024 elections, electing him with a majority of 53,000 votes, the third-highest in Andhra Pradesh.

“People have placed immense trust in me. From the very first day after the election, we began preparing plans for Mangalagiri’s development,” he said. The minister highlighted several ongoing and proposed projects, including drinking water supply schemes, underground drainage and power networks, a 100-bed hospital, parks, lakes, community halls, and upgraded cremation facilities. He also mentioned the inauguration of an Anna Canteen in Duggirala and efforts to revive public libraries.

Lokesh said Mangalagiri is witnessing unprecedented development, with a major underground drainage project being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. The project has received support under the Urban Challenge Fund with assistance from Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and the Central Government. He assured residents that he would personally monitor the implementation of key projects and directed officials to minimize inconvenience during construction.