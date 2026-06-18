Minister Satya Kumar Yadav urges CM Naidu to institute Handloom Awards

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to institute State-level Handloom Awards in AP to recognise and encourage the contribution of weavers and artisans who have been preserving the State’s handloom heritage.

He highlighted the enduring legacy of AP’s handloom tradition, describing it as a symbol of the State’s cultural identity, artistic excellence and generations-old craftsmanship.

He noted that renowned weaving clusters such as Dharmavaram, Uppada, Mangalagiri, Chirala, Pedana, Ponduru, Srikalahasti, Bobbili, Bhattiprolu and Madanapalle continue to sustain this legacy with dedication and skill.

The Minister pointed out that while the Government of India recognises outstanding contributions to the handloom sector through National Handloom Awards, several States have instituted State-level awards to honour local talent in traditional weaving. He suggested that AP institute annual State-level Handloom Awards and present them on National Handloom Day, on August 7.

The awards, he said, would provide recognition to deserving weavers, designers and artisans across AP and boost their prospects for national-level honours and other welfare initiatives. He requested the CM to examine the proposal and take appropriate action.