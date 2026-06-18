Rain & thunderstorms likely in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has stated that a trough is persisting from East Vidarbha and Telangana down to South Coastal Andhra. APSDMA Managing Director (MD) Prakhar Jain said it is likely to bring cloudy conditions, and moderate rainfall on Thursday.

On Thursday, scattered light to moderate showers are expected across Coastal Andhra districts, as well as in Chittoor and Tirupati. Thunderstorms accompanied by light rain may occur in parts of Bapatla, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa and Annamayya districts.

Officials have advised the public to avoid standing under trees or near large hoardings during thunderstorms and gusty winds. They cautioned people to stay away from snapped electrical wires, and urged farmers, labourers and cattle herders to remain alert, and move to safe locations as soon as thunderclouds gather.

Vepada in Vizianagaram district recorded the highest rainfall of 96.7 mm till 5 pm on June 17. It was followed by Anakapalli with 72 mm, Sri Sathya Sai 69.01 mm, Narsipatnam 66.5 mm, Srikakulam 65.8 mm, Nandyal 64.4 mm, Anakapalle 57.7 mm each, and Srikakulam 45.2 mm.