RTC JAC: Give up move to privatise E-buses in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) has demanded that the AP government withdraw its decision to operate newly introduced electric buses through private operators, warning that it would launch a statewide agitation if the move is not reconsidered. They called for protest demonstrations on June 23 and 24. Addressing a meeting in Vijayawada, JAC leader Y Srinivasa Rao clarified that employees are not opposed to the introduction of electric buses but are against the privatization of RTC operations.

The JAC leaders urged the State government and APSRTC management to utilise incentives and subsidies being provided by the Central government for the purchase of electric buses and procure the vehicles directly through APSRTC. They stressed that the buses should be operated by RTC employees rather than private operators.

The employee unions alleged that the government was attempting to hand over not only electric bus operations but also valuable depot lands to private agencies under lease agreements without considering the views of staff organisations. The JAC also demanded the immediate purchase of 4,000 buses through APSRTC and the recruitment of 10,000 employees to address staff shortages and increased workload arising from the implementation of the ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme.

The unions further sought the announcement of Interim Relief (IR), constitution of the 12th Pay Revision Commission, clearance of pending Dearness Allowance arrears, settlement of 11th PRC dues, and payment of retirement benefits. If the issues remain unresolved, employees will wear red ribbons while on duty and stage gate demonstrations at all depots and units across the State on June 23 and 24. A state-level JAC meeting will be held in Vijayawada on June 28.