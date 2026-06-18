Show my son or give his ashes: Andhra rowdy-sheeter Sai Krishna’s mom

VIJAYAWADA: More than a month after 24-year-old Gade Sai Krishna, a rowdy-sheeter, allegedly disappeared after police detention, his mother continues to wait for answers that have never come.
“I went from pillar to post searching for my son. Everyone knows he was taken into police custody. They beat him brutally, killed him and cremated his body. If my son is alive, produce him. If he is dead, at least give me his ashes,” Gade Vijayalakshmi, mother of Sai Krishna, cried. Her allegations have now snowballed into one of the most controversial police accountability cases in the State, drawing the attention of the judiciary, political parties and civil rights activists. The family has directly appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to intervene in the matter and ensure justice.
More than 20 criminal cases, including a rape and a case under the NDPS Act, were reportedly registered against Sai Krishna, over the years, which led to opening of a rowdy sheet against him by police. He used to be called for counselling sessions. Police sources say two non-bailable warrants are pending against him.
CI said my son would be killed: Vijayalakshmi
Speaking to TNIE, Vijayalakshmi demanded that the authorities either produce her son alive or hand over his mortal remains. “I waited for my son to come home. If he is alive, produce him before us. If not, at least give us his ashes,” she said.
Sai Krishna was allegedly taken into custody by Krishna Lanka police in Markapuram on May 9 as two non-bailable warrants had been issued against him. On May 11, Vijayalakshmi reportedly visited the Krishna Lanka police station, where she was allegedly abused by the inspector.
She alleged that Krishnalanka Circle Inspector SSV Nagaraju had threatened her son, and later informed the family that he was dead.
She claimed that she heard her son crying while he was in police custody, and accused police of torturing him.
“Sai Krishna was taken into custody, but was not produced in court. CI Nagaraju told me my son would be killed. Later, the police said he was dead,” she said.
The family insists their fight is not against the police department as a whole but against those allegedly responsible for Sai Krishna’s disappearance.
“We are not fighting the police. We are fighting an injustice. Every police personnel present in the station during that period should be questioned in connection with my son’s disappearance. The government should take suo motu cognisance and uncover the truth,” Sai Krishna’s uncle Mullapudi Navrang demanded.
Adding to the controversy are conflicting claims regarding Sai Krishna’s criminal history. While police maintain that he was a habitual offender facing numerous criminal cases, advocate Kanaka Durga, representing the family, contends that only two cases were pending against him. She rejects attempts to politicise the issue. “The issue is simple. If Sai Krishna is alive, produce him in court. If he is dead, return his body. If even that is not possible, return his ashes,” she said.
When pressure mounted, CI Nagaraju was reportedly sent to Vacancy Reserve pending further proceedings. The court had also indicated that serious consequences could follow if authorities fail to establish what happened to Sai Krishna after he was allegedly taken into custody. For Vijayalakshmi, however, the issue is far more personal than legal or political. Every day that passes without answers deepens her anguish. “My son might have made mistakes. He might have committed crimes. He may be a criminal. But no one has the right to kill him,” she stressed.