Show my son or give his ashes: Andhra rowdy-sheeter Sai Krishna’s mom

CI said my son would be killed: Vijayalakshmi

Speaking to TNIE, Vijayalakshmi demanded that the authorities either produce her son alive or hand over his mortal remains. “I waited for my son to come home. If he is alive, produce him before us. If not, at least give us his ashes,” she said.

Sai Krishna was allegedly taken into custody by Krishna Lanka police in Markapuram on May 9 as two non-bailable warrants had been issued against him. On May 11, Vijayalakshmi reportedly visited the Krishna Lanka police station, where she was allegedly abused by the inspector.

She alleged that Krishnalanka Circle Inspector SSV Nagaraju had threatened her son, and later informed the family that he was dead.

She claimed that she heard her son crying while he was in police custody, and accused police of torturing him.

“Sai Krishna was taken into custody, but was not produced in court. CI Nagaraju told me my son would be killed. Later, the police said he was dead,” she said.

The family insists their fight is not against the police department as a whole but against those allegedly responsible for Sai Krishna’s disappearance.

“We are not fighting the police. We are fighting an injustice. Every police personnel present in the station during that period should be questioned in connection with my son’s disappearance. The government should take suo motu cognisance and uncover the truth,” Sai Krishna’s uncle Mullapudi Navrang demanded.