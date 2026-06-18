Steps taken to protect aqua ryots’ interests: Andhra Pradesh Fisheries chief Rama Shankar

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is giving the highest priority to the welfare of aqua farmers and the sustainable growth of the aquaculture sector, which has become the backbone of Andhra Pradesh’s economy and livelihood for lakhs of farmers, said Fisheries Commissioner Rama Shankar Naik in an official statement.

He emphasised that firm measures are being taken to ensure farmer welfare, sectoral stability, and a transparent feed pricing policy. Naik urged farmers, stakeholders, and the public not to believe unverified rumours or misinformation.

He clarified that any doubts or complaints regarding shrimp feed prices or other aqua-related issues should be addressed through district or local fisheries officials. He assured that the government is working in coordination with all stakeholders to strengthen the aquaculture sector and safeguard farmers’ interests.

Highlighting global market challenges, he noted that prices of key raw materials such as fish meal, soybean products, wheat-based inputs, vitamins, and minerals have risen sharply in recent months due to international supply chain disruptions.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry on May 13, 2026, seeking policy relaxations on soybean imports for shrimp feed production. As part of transparency measures, the State has set up the AP Shrimp Feed Ingredients Price Monitoring Committee (G.O.Rt. No.180, dated June 15, 2026), he said.