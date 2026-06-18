Student screening via Prashast App made mandatory across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao has announced that all students studying in government, local body, aided and private schools across Andhra Pradesh will undergo mandatory screening through Prashast App 2.0 during the 2026-27 academic year.

The initiative is being implemented as per the directions of the Ministry of Education to facilitate the early identification of Children with Special Needs (CwSN) and ensure timely educational support and interventions.

Srinivasa Rao said Prashast App 2.0 has been integrated with UDISE+, making the screening, monitoring and identification process more transparent and systematic. He directed headmasters and principals to personally supervise the exercise and ensure 100% screening coverage.

He said headmasters, teachers, Special Education School Assistants and Inclusive Education Resource Persons (IERPs) working in Bhavita Centres across school managements must complete registration and activation on the app.

All class teachers have been instructed to complete Part-1 screening for every student. Based on the findings, special educators and Bhavita Centre staff will conduct Part-2 screening wherever required in accordance with the app guidelines.

The State Project Director directed District Educational Officers and Additional Project Coordinators to conduct awareness and training programmes for teachers, special educators and other stakeholders on the effective use of the application.

According to the implementation schedule, headmasters and principals will create and activate institutional and administrative logins during June and July 2026. Class teachers and special educators will complete the mapping and assignment process in August. General teachers will conduct Part-1 screening for all students in September, while special educators will complete Part-2 screening wherever necessary in October.