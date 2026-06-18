Undertake field visits to strengthen governance, CM Naidu directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that all government officials must undertake regular field visits to strengthen governance and improve public service delivery.
He directed officials to make field inspections mandatory from July and emphasised that every officer, from senior administrators to field-level functionaries, must actively engage with people on the ground.
Reviewing the performance of various departments through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need for greater accountability and vigilance across the administrative machinery.
Stating that the entire administration must remain alert to prevent mistakes, he said focus should be on identifying gaps and correcting them. There should be no negligence in delivering services to the people, the Chief Minister said.
He noted that field visits help officials understand problems firsthand and strengthen public confidence in the government.
The Chief Minister said from July onwards, every official must go to the field and instructed officials to spend three days a week on field visits. The Chief Minister reiterated that District Collectors should visit every Assembly constituency four times, while constituency nodal officers should visit the same mandal four times a month. He also announced that the performance of officials and employees would be evaluated through a comprehensive 360-degree assessment system.
The Chief Minister observed that there is considerable scope for improving services to devotees in temples across the state.
“The Endowments Department must focus more on enhancing services in temples. The performance of employees in the department needs to improve further.
Employees across all departments should continuously upgrade their skills, and appropriate training programmes must be provided,” he said.
Referring to global best practices, he noted that Singapore has adopted several innovative governance models and suggested that Andhra Pradesh study and adapt suitable administrative practices.
The Chief Minister also reviewed road maintenance works and stated that 11,600 potholes had been identified across municipalities in the state, of which 79 percent have already been repaired.”The remaining road repair works should be completed quickly. Special attention must be given to roads that provide urban-rural connectivity.
He instructed officials to expedite the resolution of grievances received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS).”Citizens should be able to track their complaints independently.