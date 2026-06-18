Undertake field visits to strengthen governance, CM Naidu directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that all government officials must undertake regular field visits to strengthen governance and improve public service delivery.

He directed officials to make field inspections mandatory from July and emphasised that every officer, from senior administrators to field-level functionaries, must actively engage with people on the ground.

Reviewing the performance of various departments through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need for greater accountability and vigilance across the administrative machinery.

Stating that the entire administration must remain alert to prevent mistakes, he said focus should be on identifying gaps and correcting them. There should be no negligence in delivering services to the people, the Chief Minister said.

He noted that field visits help officials understand problems firsthand and strengthen public confidence in the government.

The Chief Minister said from July onwards, every official must go to the field and instructed officials to spend three days a week on field visits. The Chief Minister reiterated that District Collectors should visit every Assembly constituency four times, while constituency nodal officers should visit the same mandal four times a month. He also announced that the performance of officials and employees would be evaluated through a comprehensive 360-degree assessment system.