4.5 lakh houses handed over in two years: Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has breathed new life into the housing sector over the past two years, completing 4.5 lakh houses and handing them over to beneficiaries, while another 4 lakh units are under construction.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Housing and Information Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi said the government’s priority is to fulfil the dream of every poor family to own a home, ensuring social stability and improved living standards.

He noted that a house is not just a shelter but a foundation for economic security and dignity. Building on the vision of late NT Rama Rao, Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has expanded housing programmes to cover every eligible family. Alongside completing stalled projects, the government has launched new schemes to ensure no qualified household is left without a home. Parthasarathi recalled that between 2014–2019, the State sanctioned 8.04 lakh houses, with unit costs fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2.5 lakh in urban areas. The State also introduced the NTR Housing Scheme even before PMAY, providing quality homes to SC, ST, BC, minorities, and other weaker sections.

He criticised the previous administration for halting projects, cancelling 4 lakh houses, and withholding Rs 995 crore in bills for 2.73 lakh completed homes, affecting over 7.5 lakh poor families. As a result, many households were forced to abandon construction midway, particularly among vulnerable communities.

Since the coalition government took office, Naidu directed officials to fast-track pending projects. Within two years, 4.5 lakh houses were completed, and another 4 lakh are progressing rapidly. To ease financial strain, the government extended an additional Rs 50,000 assistance to SC, ST, BC, and minority families.