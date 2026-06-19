Amaravati to get quantum incubator today

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards building India’s premier quantum and deep-tech innovation ecosystem, the Government of Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with Chandigarh University and Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV), will launch the Quantum Incubator (CUBIC – Chandigarh University Business Incubation Centre) on June 19 at Amaravati.

The Quantum Incubator is being established as a dedicated platform to incubate and accelerate startups working in Quantum Technologies, AI, Advanced Semiconductors, Robotics, Space Technologies and other frontier technology domains. The initiative will serve as a catalytic node within the Amaravati Quantum Valley ecosystem, helping transform breakthrough ideas, research and talent into globally competitive deep-tech enterprises.

As Andhra Pradesh advances its vision of making Amaravati one of the world’s leading quantum hubs, the incubator will provide startups with access to mentorship, research collaborations, investor networks, incubation infrastructure, industry partnerships and opportunities to leverage the quantum ecosystem being developed in the State.

Founders will also benefit from access to specialised labs, quantum computing resources, innovation programs and market-linkage support.

The incubator will initially operate from Medha Towers, Amaravati, enabling immediate startup onboarding and ecosystem development.

Over time, it is envisioned to evolve into a larger innovation and technology hub supporting the growth of deep-tech ventures and the commercialisation of emerging technologies.