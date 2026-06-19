Andhra Pradesh government supplies seeds at subsidised rates to farmers

SRIKAKULAM: The AP government is taking all steps to provide seeds at subsidised rates to reduce the cultivation expenses. The government is offering a subsidy of Rs 10 per kilogram on paddy seeds, and for Scheduled Tribe farmers, a special subsidy of 90 per cent is being implemented.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Joint Director of Agriculture Y V Murli Krishna said that a total of 31,058 quintals of paddy seed stock is available in the district. This ensures that there will be no shortage of seeds during the Kharif season.

Several varieties of seeds are made available at Rytu Seva Kendras from where farmers can directly purchase them. In addition to seed distribution, the government is focusing on modernising agriculture, and fertiliser supply will be managed transparently through the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Input Management System (APAIMS) Mobile App.

The Agriculture officers have created awareness among farmers on how to use the app, explaining that fertiliser distribution will be based on farmers’ details and cultivation area, and encouraged farmers to take full advantage of the new technology.

Officials are also preparing for challenges posed by weather conditions. The Meteorological Department has predicted reduced rainfall this year due to El Niño. To tackle this, advance plans have been made to supply short-duration paddy seed varieties that mature in 125-135 days, and will help farmers cope with dry spells and still achieve yields, he added.

Urea and other fertilisers will also be supplied transparently through the mobile app.