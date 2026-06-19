Andhra Pradesh HC asks Sunil Naik to spell out stand on surrender

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has directed senior IPS officer Sunil Naik to clarify when he intends to surrender in connection with a case alleging the custodial torture of former MP and current Deputy Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

Hearing Naik’s anticipatory bail petition, Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao observed that surrendering would be the best. The HC asked Naik to state whether he was willing to surrender or continue contesting the case via legal arguments.

During the hearing, the judge made observations, stating that an attack on a MP amounted to an attack on the sovereignty of Parliament itself. The HC remarked that the allegations of torture against Raghu Ramakrishna Raju were well known to the officer and indicated that protection from arrest could not be granted at this stage.

Naik’s counsel sought additional time to obtain instructions from his client regarding the next course of action. Accepting the request, the HC adjourned the matter to Friday.

The case was registered by Guntur Nagarampalem police over allegations that Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was subjected to custodial torture. Naik has been named as one of the accused and approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail.