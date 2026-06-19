Andhra Pradesh inks MoU with JSS to set up off-campus centre

VIJAYAWADA: The Commissionerate of Higher Education, AP, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahavidyapeetha (JSS Mahavidyapeetha) on Thursday to establish a premier off-campus centre of the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) in Tirupati.

The agreement was exchanged in the presence of the HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, by Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Commissioner Narayana Bharat Gupta and B Suresh, Director of Technical Education at JSS Mahavidyapeetha and Pro-Chancellor of JSS AHER.

Under the binding agreement, JSS Mahavidyapeetha will immediately initiate the setup of the JSS AHER Off-Campus in Tirupati, while exploring the long-term feasibility of establishing other specialised JSS group institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

Headquartered in Mysuru, Karnataka, JSS AHER is a prestigious NAAC A++ accredited Deemed University, ranked #21 nationally among higher educational institutions in the NIRF 2025 rankings.

The academy is the flagship institution of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, that manages a network of over 300 institutions across India and also globally.