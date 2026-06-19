Andhra Pradesh inks MoU with JSS to set up off-campus centre

VIJAYAWADA: The Commissionerate of Higher Education, AP, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahavidyapeetha (JSS Mahavidyapeetha) on Thursday to establish a premier off-campus centre of the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) in Tirupati.
The agreement was exchanged in the presence of the HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, by Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Commissioner Narayana Bharat Gupta and B Suresh, Director of Technical Education at JSS Mahavidyapeetha and Pro-Chancellor of JSS AHER.
Under the binding agreement, JSS Mahavidyapeetha will immediately initiate the setup of the JSS AHER Off-Campus in Tirupati, while exploring the long-term feasibility of establishing other specialised JSS group institutions across Andhra Pradesh.
Headquartered in Mysuru, Karnataka, JSS AHER is a prestigious NAAC A++ accredited Deemed University, ranked #21 nationally among higher educational institutions in the NIRF 2025 rankings.
The academy is the flagship institution of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, that manages a network of over 300 institutions across India and also globally.
The upcoming Tirupati destination will be developed around five schools: Advanced Engineering & Technologies, Life Sciences, Biotechnology & behavioural sciences, Healthcare & allied sciences, Business & entrepreneurship, and Law, humanities, policy & governance. At peak structural and academic capacity, the campus will offer 74 specialised educational programs, catering directly to a student body exceeding 10,000 individuals.
To anchor high-end research, the Tirupati centre will establish dedicated Centres of Excellence in AI in Healthcare, Semiconductor Applications, Health Policy & Governance, Public Administration, Translational Biotechnology, Healthcare Entrepreneurship, and Aerospace Medicine.
Under the terms of the MoU, the State government has committed to providing all necessary support to anchor the JSS AHER Off-Campus and its sister groups. In tune with the State’s Swarna Andhra@2047 development vision, the initiative is projected to generate over 20,000 direct and indirect employment and livelihood opportunities, while systematically reversing regional brain drain by retaining domestic student talent, and researchers within state borders.