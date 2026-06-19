Andhra Pradesh ranks fifth in land restoration, carbon sequestration, and tree cover up

VIJAYAWADA: AP has ranked fifth among States in both the extent of land brought under restoration and carbon sequestration achieved through restoration efforts, according to India’s Second Progress Report on the Bonn Challenge: 2011-2020 Assessment of Progress in Restoration Efforts Across the States and Union Territories, released by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The report states that 1.61 million hectares of land in the State had been brought under restoration between 2011 and 2020.

Data submitted by the State Forest Department show that a total of 16,12,934 hectares were restored during the period, while the Department of Land Resources (DoLR) reported an additional 655 hectares restored between 2018 and 2020.

The State also secured the fifth position nationally in carbon sequestration, with restoration activities contributing an estimated 19.79 million tonnes of carbon (tC) after accounting for mortality.

Carbon sequestration was estimated using the IPCC Good Practice Guidance for Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) methodology. Without factoring in mortality, the sequestration was estimated at 26.39 million tonnes of carbon.

In carbon dioxide equivalent terms, restoration efforts are estimated to have sequestered 72.64 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent after accounting for mortality. The report highlights steady progress in restoration activities across AP during the assessment period. The area brought under restoration increased from 6,981 hectares in 2011-12 to 198,920 hectares in 2019-20, with the highest annual restoration of 312,186 hectares recorded in 2018-19.