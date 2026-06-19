Andhra Pradesh ranks No. 1 in PM-SHRI funds utilisation: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that Andhra Pradesh has secured the number one position nationally in utilising Central government funds under the PM-SHRI scheme for modernising government schools.

Reviewing the progress of educational initiatives with senior officials at his Undavalli residence, Lokesh congratulated the department for achieving the top rank and urged them to sustain the momentum as new infrastructure and welfare upgrades are rolled out across the state.

He directed immediate steps for constructing 844 smart kitchens this year, modelled on the successful Kadapa pilot. Officials reported that distribution of Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Vidyarthi Mitra kits has already begun and will be completed by the time of the upcoming Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM).

Placing strong emphasis on student welfare and residential facilities, the Minister ordered the procurement of 53,180 bunk beds to accommodate 1,06,360 girl students across 430 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). He noted that similar facilities will be extended to all state residential schools and colleges.

Additionally, student kits are currently being distributed to 2,03,430 junior college students.