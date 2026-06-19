ASR, Anakapalle districts in Andhra Pradesh top Inter supply exam rankings

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Thursday declared the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May 2026, conducted from May 21 to June 5 across 1,069 centres statewide. Spot valuation was completed between June 7 and 13 at 13 specialised camps, enabling the board to publish the combined outcomes on time.

For Intermediate 1st Year General students, the pass rate stands at 84% (3,97,063 out of 4,71,864 cleared), while the Vocational stream achieved 79%.

In Intermediate 2nd Year, the General stream recorded 92% , and the Vocational stream closed at an outstanding 93%. The 1st Year General results reflect a steady upward climb, rising from 77.54% in 2023 to 84% in 2026.

In betterment pool, 1,35,435 candidates out of 2,29,034 improved their metrics. Gender-wise, girls outperformed boys in the 1st Year (39% vs 36%), while boys edged ahead in 2nd Year (56% vs 54%).