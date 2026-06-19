ASR, Anakapalle districts in Andhra Pradesh top Inter supply exam rankings

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Thursday declared the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May 2026, conducted from May 21 to June 5 across 1,069 centres statewide. Spot valuation was completed between June 7 and 13 at 13 specialised camps, enabling the board to publish the combined outcomes on time.
For Intermediate 1st Year General students, the pass rate stands at 84% (3,97,063 out of 4,71,864 cleared), while the Vocational stream achieved 79%.
In Intermediate 2nd Year, the General stream recorded 92% , and the Vocational stream closed at an outstanding 93%. The 1st Year General results reflect a steady upward climb, rising from 77.54% in 2023 to 84% in 2026.
In betterment pool, 1,35,435 candidates out of 2,29,034 improved their metrics. Gender-wise, girls outperformed boys in the 1st Year (39% vs 36%), while boys edged ahead in 2nd Year (56% vs 54%).
Institutional performance highlighted BC Welfare Colleges as toppers, with 75% in 1st Year and 84% in 2nd Year. AP Tribal Welfare institutions followed with 66% and 69%, while Government Junior Colleges recorded 45% and 58%.
Private Unaided Junior Colleges registered 35% and 54%. Stream-wise, MPC candidates led with 41% (1st Year) and 59% (2nd Year), followed by MEC at 40% and 56%. District-wise, ASR district topped the 1st Year General segment with 79%, followed by Anakapalle at 64%. In 2nd Year, Anakapalle led with 82%, while ASR at 80%.
HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, sharing the IPASE 2026 results in his post on X, said students can access their results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in or via WhatsApp Mana Mitra 9552300009.
Lokesh highlighted that in the First Year, 1,35,435 students (59%) improved their performance out of 2,29,034 candidates. In the Second Year, 48,149 students (53%) improved their result out of 91,303 candidates, and 57,327 students (56%) passed and improved their results out of 1,02,018 candidates.