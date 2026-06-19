CM Naidu secures Rs 4/kg cut in aqua feed prices

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has resolved the ongoing aqua feed price hike crisis by convening a meeting with aqua farmers and feed manufacturers at the State Secretariat.

After detailed discussions, he directed that feed prices be reduced by Rs 4 per kilogram, lowering the Maximum Retail Price from Rs 112 to Rs 108. Both farmers and manufacturers agreed to the proposal, easing the financial burden on the aquaculture sector.

To ensure long-term stability, Naidu announced the formation of a committee comprising farmers, feed manufacturers, and officials to evolve a mechanism for feed price regulation. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 20 days, covering pricing, processing challenges, and pollution control measures.

Farmers recalled that feed prices had been raised six times during the previous government’s tenure, climbing from Rs 87.80 in 2019 to Rs 107.80 per kilogram, without intervention. They thanked Naidu for subsidised power at Rs 1.50 per unit and credited him with expanding aquaculture from the Godavari districts to the entire coastal belt, stretching from Srikakulam to Nellore.