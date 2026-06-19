CM Naidu secures Rs 4/kg cut in aqua feed prices

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has resolved the ongoing aqua feed price hike crisis by convening a meeting with aqua farmers and feed manufacturers at the State Secretariat.
After detailed discussions, he directed that feed prices be reduced by Rs 4 per kilogram, lowering the Maximum Retail Price from Rs 112 to Rs 108. Both farmers and manufacturers agreed to the proposal, easing the financial burden on the aquaculture sector.
To ensure long-term stability, Naidu announced the formation of a committee comprising farmers, feed manufacturers, and officials to evolve a mechanism for feed price regulation. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 20 days, covering pricing, processing challenges, and pollution control measures.
Farmers recalled that feed prices had been raised six times during the previous government’s tenure, climbing from Rs 87.80 in 2019 to Rs 107.80 per kilogram, without intervention. They thanked Naidu for subsidised power at Rs 1.50 per unit and credited him with expanding aquaculture from the Godavari districts to the entire coastal belt, stretching from Srikakulam to Nellore.
Farmers also sought wider insurance coverage for shrimp ponds, promotion of nursery ponds, exemptions in subsidy-related empanelment requirements, and assured water supply for aquaculture operations.
Representatives of feed companies explained that shortages of soybean and fishmeal, coupled with rising domestic prices, had driven up production costs. They noted that imports of low-cost soybeans from the United States are currently restricted, forcing manufacturers to procure soybeans domestically at nearly double the price. While actual costs warranted a Rs 20 per kilogram hike, companies said they limited the increase to Rs 12, keeping farmers’ concerns in mind.
Responding positively, Naidu assured farmers that there would be no shortage of water supply for aquaculture operations. He emphasised that protecting aquaculture, which supports lakhs of livelihoods, is a key responsibility of the coalition government. He highlighted that Rs 1,543 crore in electricity subsidies had been extended to the sector over the past two years.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister urged all stakeholders to work sincerely toward a lasting solution that benefits both farmers and feed manufacturers.
He advised farmers to explore ways of reducing production costs and assured them that the government is committed to supporting both fish and shrimp farmers. He encouraged farmer associations to hold regular consultations and develop collective solutions to sectoral challenges.
He also pointed out that market diversification efforts had helped expand exports to alternative destinations in the wake of restrictions in certain international markets.
Naidu cautioned farmers to remain vigilant about export standards. Referring to a recent instance in which China rejected chilli exports due to pesticide residue concerns, he stressed the need to maintain strict quality control.
The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, AP Aquaculture Development Authority Chairman A Venkataramana Reddy, senior officials, aqua farmers, and feed company representatives.