Jagan seeks CBI inquiry into ‘custodial’ death of Sai Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna at Krishna Lanka Police Station and sought strict action against all those responsible.

Jagan alleged that the case involved not only the suspended Circle Inspector but also senior police officials, including the Vijayawada Police Commissioner and the State DGP. He visited the residence of Sai Krishna in Krishna Lanka and consoled his mother, Gade Vijayalakshmi, and other family members.

Speaking to the media later, Jagan said the incident had exposed the alarming state of law and order in Andhra Pradesh. He said Sai Krishna was taken into police custody on May 9, following which his mother repeatedly visited the police station seeking information about her son.

Jagan said that instead of helping her, police officials allegedly mocked her and asked her to garland her son’s photograph.

Despite written complaints being submitted to senior police officials, no action was taken, he said.