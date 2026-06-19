Minister Lokesh counters Shashi Tharoor on delimitation

Lokesh, Cong spar over delimitation & representation of South in Lok Sabha

Grounding his argument in Article 81, which mandates seat allocation based on population, Lokesh reminded Tharoor that the 1971 Census freeze was always a temporary measure set to expire in 2026.

He warned that without intervention, a fresh delimitation based on raw upcoming census figures would force southern states to face a sizeable reduction in their seat share.

Asserting that the Congress’ opposition to the delimitation bill makes them “squarely responsible” for this impending loss, Lokesh demanded “Was Pranab da wrong? Or has the Congress changed its mind, keeping politics above the nation?”

Lokesh further emphasised that India’s population has ballooned from 55 crore in 1971 to nearly 146 crore now, meaning an average MP now represents 2.5 times as many citizens. This makes an expanded House “a democratic necessity, not a political choice.”

He defended the 50% blueprint as a balanced approach that protects states that successfully implemented population stabilisation. “No state has a constitutional right to greater representation per voter than another,” Lokesh contended, adding that the Constitution’s objective is equal weight for every citizen’s vote. He maintained that this balance is not a permanent entitlement, but the “NDA’s way of ensuring that states that acted responsibly are not disadvantaged.”

Dismissing Tharoor’s analogy, Lokesh concluded that parliamentary influence flows from votes on the floor. Because a uniform proportional increase leaves voting equations and majorities unchanged, he asserted, “if everyone receives the same proportional increase, nobody gains an advantage over anyone else!”

On the ground, the ruling alliance has rallied firmly behind this narrative. TDP national spokesperson Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar challenged the opposition’s resistance and directly questioned their lack of a constructive solution.