Minister Lokesh counters Shashi Tharoor on delimitation

VIJAYAWADA: The escalating war of words over the upcoming parliamentary delimitation has transformed into a high-stakes constitutional debate, with ruling and opposition leaders locking horns over regional equity and demographic realities.
At the centre of the political storm is a proposed 50% proportional increase in Lok Sabha seats, a move that has sharply polarised opinion on how democratic representation should balance population growth with regional development.
The friction reached a boiling point when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor directed a pointed thought experiment at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Using a salary analogy, Tharoor argued that a uniform percentage hike masks severe regional disparities; if an employer earning Rs 2 lakh and a driver earning Rs 20,000 both receive a 50% raise, the absolute wealth gap widens despite the identical percentage.
TDP national working president Nara Lokesh swiftly mounted a robust defence, countering Tharoor by invoking former President Pranab Mukherjee, who historically advocated for expanding the Lower House to 1,000 members to ensure adequate representation.
Lokesh, Cong spar over delimitation & representation of South in Lok Sabha
Grounding his argument in Article 81, which mandates seat allocation based on population, Lokesh reminded Tharoor that the 1971 Census freeze was always a temporary measure set to expire in 2026.
He warned that without intervention, a fresh delimitation based on raw upcoming census figures would force southern states to face a sizeable reduction in their seat share.
Asserting that the Congress’ opposition to the delimitation bill makes them “squarely responsible” for this impending loss, Lokesh demanded “Was Pranab da wrong? Or has the Congress changed its mind, keeping politics above the nation?”
Lokesh further emphasised that India’s population has ballooned from 55 crore in 1971 to nearly 146 crore now, meaning an average MP now represents 2.5 times as many citizens. This makes an expanded House “a democratic necessity, not a political choice.”
He defended the 50% blueprint as a balanced approach that protects states that successfully implemented population stabilisation. “No state has a constitutional right to greater representation per voter than another,” Lokesh contended, adding that the Constitution’s objective is equal weight for every citizen’s vote. He maintained that this balance is not a permanent entitlement, but the “NDA’s way of ensuring that states that acted responsibly are not disadvantaged.”
Dismissing Tharoor’s analogy, Lokesh concluded that parliamentary influence flows from votes on the floor. Because a uniform proportional increase leaves voting equations and majorities unchanged, he asserted, “if everyone receives the same proportional increase, nobody gains an advantage over anyone else!”
On the ground, the ruling alliance has rallied firmly behind this narrative. TDP national spokesperson Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar challenged the opposition’s resistance and directly questioned their lack of a constructive solution.
“They proposed a 50% increase for delimitation to address these glaring structural imbalances,” Vijay Kumar stated. “Since all these people are opposing it, they could come up with an alternative, right? Has any alternative come up from their end?”
The TDP maintains that current constituency sizes are logistically unviable, pointing out that sprawling districts like Malkajgiri force a single MP to cater to nearly 20 lakh citizens, making effective oversight unsustainable. From the ruling party’s perspective, broadening representation is common-sense governance that must not be stalled by political posturing. The Congress, however, continues to use Tharoor’s analogy to warn against the systematic political marginalisation of the South. Local leaders argue that a flat increase penalises regions that implemented population control policies.
APCC vice-president Kolanukonda Sivaji pointed to the widening mathematical gap, noting that the seat variance between a high-population state like UP and Kerala would surge from a manageable 60-seat gap to a staggering 90 seats, draining the South of its federal leverage. “We are creating wealth and heavily contributing to the Central pool from the South, only for those funds to be sent to Hindi-speaking states while we lose our political power,” Sivaji argued.