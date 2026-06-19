Minister Ponguru Narayana studies waste-to-energy management in Selangor

VIJAYAWADA: The high-level delegation, led by Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department Minister Ponguru Narayana and Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, during their two-day official visit to Selangor, Malaysia, studied Selangor’s solid waste management practices, institutional arrangements, waste-to-energy models, and specialised systems for biomedical and industrial waste.

They engaged with senior officials of KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd, visited operational facilities, and examined landfill-to-energy conversion at the Jeram Sanitary Landfill.

They were informed about Centralised and professionalised solid waste management through a dedicated agency, Technology- enabled monitoring, route management, and community engagement. Integrated systems for biomedical, industrial-medical, and poultry waste. Waste-to-energy models with environmental safeguards, leachate management, and emission control.

Narayana emphasised that scientific waste management is critical for public health, environmental protection, and sustainable urban development. He noted that Selangor’s institutionalised approach demonstrates the importance of professional agencies, strong operational systems, and community participation.

Suresh Kumar highlighted that the visit provided practical exposure to integrated waste management systems, landfill operations, and specialised waste handling. He stated that AP will adapt these learnings to boost municipal waste management, improve landfill remediation, and introduce sustainable waste-to-energy projects.

The visit opened avenues for knowledge exchange and technical collaboration between Selangor and AP in areas such as project structuring, technology assessment, and institutional strengthening.

The Malaysia study tour forms part of AP’s broader effort to benchmark its urban development initiatives with international best practices, supporting the CM’s vision of building modern, and globally competitive cities across AP.