Pilgrim footfall at Srisailam rises 10 per cent

KURNOOL: The historic Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam has registered a 10 per cent increase in pilgrim footfall in the summer of 2026.

Temple officials attributed the increase in the number of pilgrims to improved facilities, the APSRTC free bus travel scheme, and the administration’s focused efforts to provide hassle-free darshan.

Date released by temple administration says a total of 29,26,812 devotees visited the shrine during March, April and May 2026, compared to 26,82,274 pilgrims in the corresponding previous year.

Speaking with TNIE, Srisaila Devasthanam Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao said the administration had taken several initiatives to provide better facilities and ensure easy darshan for all devotees, besides maintaining cleanliness, streamlining queue systems, improving drinking water facilities, and providing adequate accommodation and transportation support during the peak summer season.

Higher collections through hundi offerings, seva tickets, accommodation bookings and other temple services have contributed to stronger financial performance.

The total annual pilgrim count rose from 68.46 lakh in 2022 to 83.18 lakh in 2023, crossed 95.54 lakh in 2024, and touched an all-time high of 1.05 crore pilgrims in 2025.