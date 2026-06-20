35-year-old man, three children found dead in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole village

ONGOLE: A 35-year-old man and his three children were found dead in Kandurivari Agraharam village of Chimakurthy mandal on Friday in a suspected case of murder and suicide, police said. The deceased were identified as Yekula Sudhakar, a granite quarry vehicle driver, and his children — Atchyuta, 12, Pujita, 10, and Lohita Sri, 7.

According to police, the children were found dead at their house on Friday, while Sudhakar was found hanging from a tree in agricultural fields on the village outskirts.

Family members said Sudhakar left home at around 6.30 am, telling his mother that he would bring breakfast for the children. When the children did not wake up by 7 am and Sudhakar failed to return, his mother grew suspicious and alerted neighbours. They found the children dead inside the house and began searching for Sudhakar. Villagers later found him hanging from a tree and informed the police.

Police shifted all four bodies to the Government General Hospital in Ongole for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sudhakar and his wife had been living separately for the past three years due to family disputes. Divorce proceedings were reportedly under way.

Police suspect the prolonged family issues may have driven Sudhakar to take the extreme step. Police registered separate cases and launched a probe.