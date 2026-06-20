Amaravati Quantum Valley achieves 4 Kelvin

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) has achieved a landmark milestone for India and AP with its indigenous Dilution Refrigerator successfully reaching 4 Kelvin (-269°C) at the Quantum Reference Facility in Medha Towers, Amaravati.

The achievement marks a major advance in India’s efforts to build a complete homegrown quantum technology ecosystem. It represents a significant step towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in frontier technologies and positions India among the countries developing critical quantum hardware capabilities indigenously. The milestone also strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for advanced technologies.

The journey began in September 2025 when scientists, researchers, startups and industry leaders met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and presented an assessment showing that nearly 85% of the components required for quantum computing infrastructure could potentially be developed within India. Recognising the opportunity, the Chief Minister and HRD Minister called for the creation of a complete indigenous quantum hardware ecosystem and articulated a bold vision: “Made in Amaravati for the World.”

To realise that vision, Amaravati Quantum Valley partnered with Qbit Force and Qubitech to map India’s quantum hardware supply chain and identify opportunities for indigenous development, particularly in cryogenic technologies that form the backbone of advanced quantum computing infrastructure.

In April 2026, it led to the establishment of India’s first Quantum Reference Facilities at Medha Towers, Amaravati, and SRM University AP. The facilities provide startups, researchers, academic institutions, national laboratories and industry partners access to advanced testing and validation infrastructure for quantum hardware developed in India.