Dy CM Pawan Kalyan lays foundation stone for Rs 24-cr Aranyaramam project

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests and Environment K Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for ‘Aranyaramam,’ a new administrative and monitoring complex for the State’s Forest and Environment departments on Friday.

The new facility will be constructed near AIIMS at Brahmanandapuram village in Mangalagiri at an estimated cost of `24 crore. The foundation ceremony was held in the presence of ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh, along with senior forest department officials. A traditional Bhoomi Puja was performed at the project site before the commencement of construction.

The Aranyaramam complex is envisioned as a Common Facility Centre (CFC) that will coordinate research, training, and environmental conservation initiatives undertaken by the state government. The facility will serve as a central platform for forest research and training activities while also functioning as a command centre for H.A.N.U.M.A.N. operations and a monitoring hub for the state’s Great Green Wall programme.

The centre will oversee and coordinate key initiatives related to tiger conservation, prevention of forest fires, ecosystem restoration, climate resilience, eco-tourism development, and digital environmental governance.

“Scientific research using advanced technologies will also be carried out at the facility to support nature conservation and sustainable forest management. It is expected to become a central administrative hub for monitoring field-level operations across the state,” Pawan Kalyan said. Following the foundation ceremony, Pawan Kalyan reviewed the building model and inspected a photo exhibition showcasing wildlife rescue operations conducted by the Forest department.