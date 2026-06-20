Rs 3.1 crore Annadata Sukhibhava aid rollout today in Andhra Pradesh's Chilakaluripet mandal

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will release Rs 3,125.47 crore under ‘Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan’ scheme from Linganguntla village in Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district on Saturday, benefiting a total of 46,85,838 farmers.

The beneficiaries include 45,69,817 land-owning farmer families and 1,16,021 RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) farmer families cultivating land under the Forest Rights Act.

During the previous year, the government distributed Rs 8,985.41 crore under the scheme, including Rs 6,560.18 crore from the State government and Rs 2,425.23 crore from the Central government.

Implemented as part of the Super Six promises, the scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 20,000 annually to every eligible farmer family. In which the State government contributes Rs 14,000, while the Central government provides Rs 6,000 through the PM-Kisan scheme. The assistance is disbursed in three instalments by the State and Central governments.

As part of the first instalment for this year, the State government will provide Rs 5,000 and the Central government Rs 2,000 under PM-Kisan, resulting in a total credit of Rs 7,000 to each eligible farmer’s account.

As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive at Linganguntla village in Chilakaluripet Mandal at 12:15 PM tomorrow. At 12:30 PM, he will visit the Anganwadi Centre in the village and inspect the facilities.