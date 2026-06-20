‘Speed, stability & service is Andhra Pradesh’s biz mantra’: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has called upon investors to partner in the State’s ambitious growth journey. Asserting that strong states build a strong nation, he highlighted speed, stability, and service as Andhra Pradesh’s key strengths in attracting investments.

Speaking at the plenary session on ‘Investment Opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’ during the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Plenary held in Kolkata on Friday, Lokesh said the State is committed to creating a business-friendly environment and ensuring rapid implementation of projects.

Lokesh described Kolkata as a city that has played a pivotal role in India’s intellectual, cultural, and economic evolution. Referring to the popular saying, “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow,” he said a strong Bengal would contribute significantly to a stronger India. Lokesh said he recently met the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and was impressed by his commitment to development and job creation. He stressed that healthy competition among states is crucial for India’s progress while emphasising the need for cooperation to strengthen the country’s overall economic growth.

He noted that Suvendu Adhikari had shown interest in Andhra Pradesh’s land-pooling model and sought details on its implementation. He said that despite the emotional attachment Indians have to land, the AP government had successfully convinced farmers to participate in land pooling.