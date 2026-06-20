Technology-led changes secure landowners’ rights in Andhra Pradesh

The previous YSRCP government plunged land records into chaos with the ulterior motive of usurping public and government lands, severely corrupting the revenue system in the process. Against this turbulent backdrop and to safeguard the rightful ownership of genuine landowners, the NDA government has implemented over 40 critical reforms in the Revenue Department over the past two years.

By introducing cutting edge technologies and with plans to leverage artificial intelligence in the near future, the government is working tirelessly to put a permanent end to land disputes. Our ultimate goal is to deliver revenue and registration services in a manner that is seamless, transparent and entirely free of corruption.

To ensure that land records remain untampered, the government is deploying blockchain systems to secure land records. This ensures that even the slightest modification can be easily tracked. It is an impenetrable, highly secure system that leaves no room for hacking or data tampering.

The Revenue and Registration departments have been integrated in real time. By seamlessly connecting Webland with the registration software, property mutations (name transfers) occur automatically the moment a registration is completed. The revenue records are updated instantly, effectively putting an end to the fraudulent practice of double registrations.

The government introduced an Aadhaar based biometric locking facility. In a revolutionary step, farmers can now lock their lands using their fingerprints or a one time password. Consequently, no land transfer or mutation can take place without the owner’s explicit consent. Furthermore, Aadhaar based biometric e-KYC using fingerprints and iris scans is strictly enforced during registration to authenticate the identities of buyers and sellers, halting benami and forged registrations.