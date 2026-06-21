AP govt to provide free diagnosis and assistance under rare disease policy

VIJAYAWADA: In a major initiative aimed at supporting patients suffering from rare diseases, the State government is set to formulate a dedicated policy to provide free diagnostic tests, specialised treatment and financial assistance to affected families. The policy, being prepared in line with the National Policy for Rare Diseases-2021, would seek to provide much-needed relief to patients and their families, who often face enormous medical and financial challenges.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday announced that the initiative is being undertaken under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and with the support and suggestions of IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh. He expressed confidence that the Centre would extend all possible assistance to the State in implementing the proposed policy.

Satya Kumar Yadav said he had recently discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) during his visit to New Delhi. The discussions focused on the formulation of a comprehensive policy, research into the causes of rare diseases and measures required to strengthen diagnosis and treatment facilities.