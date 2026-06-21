AP leads digital education with Canva in govt schools

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark step towards transforming public education through technology and creativity, Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in India to facilitate statewide access to Canva for Education for all government school students, teachers and education department officials through an official partnership between the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha and Canva.

The initiative marks another major milestone in the NDA Government’s mission to make AP a national leader in digital learning and future-ready education. The School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha have entered into a strategic partnership with Canva, the globally renowned designing platform, to provide free access to Canva for Education across government schools in the state.