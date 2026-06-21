AP leads digital education with Canva in govt schools

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark step towards transforming public education through technology and creativity, Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in India to facilitate statewide access to Canva for Education for all government school students, teachers and education department officials through an official partnership between the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha and Canva.
The initiative marks another major milestone in the NDA Government’s mission to make AP a national leader in digital learning and future-ready education. The School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha have entered into a strategic partnership with Canva, the globally renowned designing platform, to provide free access to Canva for Education across government schools in the state.
Subject to technical feasibility, Canva will be integrated with the Government’s flagship LEAP (Learning Excellence in AP) App, Google Workspace ecosystem and Chromebooks being deployed in schools. It will create a seamless digital learning while enhancing classroom engagement.
The programme will also promote the responsible and effective use of AI tools, enabling educators to leverage emerging technologies while ensuring safe learning environments. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said, “The future belongs to those who can think creatively, communicate effectively and leverage technology with confidence. Through this partnership, AP is empowering every government school student with access to world-class digital tools that were once available only to a privileged few. Our vision is not merely to create technology users but to nurture creators, innovators and global problem-solvers. This initiative is another step towards building a future-ready generation and transforming Andhra Pradesh into India’s knowledge and innovation capital.”