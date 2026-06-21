Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad orders tight security for NEET re-exam

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled to be held on Sunday and directed district administrations to ensure foolproof security and smooth conduct of the national-level entrance test.

Conducting a video conference with Collectors and SPs from his Camp Office in Vijayawada, Sai Prasad said 65,790 candidates from across AP are expected to appear for the examination at 185 centres.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure a transparent and malpractice-free examination by setting up control rooms in all districts. Around 1,500 police and CRPF personnel have been deployed for security. He ordered strict police protection for transporting question papers and directed authorities to return answer scripts to designated strong rooms immediately after the examination.