CM Chandrababu Naidu shares ragi malt with kids at Anganwadi centre

VIJAYAWADA: In a heartwarming interaction with children at an Anganwadi centre in Linganguntla village of Palnadu district on Saturday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sat on the floor with the little ones and shared a bowl of ragi malt along with them.

The Chief Minister visited the Anganwadi centre before participating in the Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra and Annadata Sukhibhava programmes in the village. The visit reflected the government’s focus on child nutrition, maternal health and early childhood education.

As part of the State government’s Net Zero initiative, the Chief Minister handed over an induction stove and steel utensils to the Anganwadi centre. The government is providing induction stoves and utensils to all 44,346 Anganwadi centres across the State at a cost of `32 crore, promoting cleaner and safer cooking practices.

The Chief Minister enquired about the nutritional food supplied to children, pre-school activities and the stock of essential commodities at the centre.In a touching moment, the Anganwadi helper prepared ragi malt on the newly distributed induction stove in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Chandrababu Naidu then joined the children, sat among them and shared the nutritious drink, spending time interacting with them and exchanging cheerful conversations.

The Chief Minister also planted a sapling at the Anganwadi centre.

Chilakuripeta MLA Prathipati Pullarao and District Collector Kritika Shukla were present during the CM’s visit.