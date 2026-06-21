Crematorium records examined in Sai krishna case investigation

VIJAYAWADA: The investigation into the sensational disappearance of Krishna Lanka rowdy-sheeter Gade Sai Krishna intensified with police teams widening their probe and examining multiple leads linked to the case on Saturday. On the second day of questioning, investigators focused on personnel from the Task Force and Krishna Lanka police station, recording statements from officials and gathering information.

An inquiry team led by ACP Daiva Prasad arrived at the Krishna Lanka police station and questioned eight individuals based on a complaint lodged by Sai Krishna’s mother.

Investigators collected statements from various officials, with the testimonies of Task Force and Krishna Lanka police personnel emerging as a key aspect of ongoing probe.