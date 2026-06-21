Criminals must not be viewed through prism of caste or religion: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday asserted that criminals should be viewed only as offenders and not through the prism of caste or religion, stressing that the State can progress only when society rises above caste-based thinking.
Addressing the ‘Mana Ooru–Mata Manthi’ programme in Kakinada, he said no one should defend anti-social elements who disturb peace and public order. He warned that allowing criminal gangs to influence governance and intimidate citizens and officials poses a serious threat to democracy.
Addressing the ‘Mana Ooru–Mata Manthi’ programme in Kakinada, he stated that no one should defend anti-social elements who disturb peace and public order. He warned that allowing criminal gangs to influence governance and intimidate citizens and officials poses a serious threat to democracy.
“Crime has no caste or religion. Criminals must be judged by their actions, not by their community identity,” he said. He added that if criminals gain power, the future of the people would be endangered.
Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government would not compromise on law and order under any circumstances and would deal firmly with those involved in criminal activities. He urged people to create community networks focused on local issues and public safety rather than caste-based divisions.
The Deputy Chief Minister said individuals with criminal backgrounds occupying constitutional positions and attempting to dictate public life undermine the spirit of democracy. “Whether I win future elections or not, I will continue to fight for justice and stand with the people,” he said.
On the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said genuine cases must be strongly supported while false cases should be prevented to ensure justice for real victims. He urged political leaders not to encourage misuse of laws and cited Supreme Court observations against the misuse of the Act.
Referring to the Sugali Preethi case, Pawan Kalyan alleged that crucial evidence, including DNA samples, had been destroyed during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure, making it difficult to secure justice. He also referred to the murder of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and said courts require concrete evidence to establish guilt.
Warning against threats and intimidation on social media, Pawan Kalyan said strict legal action would be taken against those who target people for expressing differing views.
The Deputy Chief Minister urged citizens not to reduce every issue to caste politics. “If someone commits a crime, do not defend them because of caste. Victims also have rights, and society must stand with them,” he said.
He further stated that law and order should not be sacrificed for electoral calculations and warned that justifying violent offenders on grounds of age, caste or political affiliation would have serious consequences for society. He also condemned personal remarks against women in public life, saying such behaviour sets a dangerous precedent.