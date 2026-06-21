Criminals must not be viewed through prism of caste or religion: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday asserted that criminals should be viewed only as offenders and not through the prism of caste or religion, stressing that the State can progress only when society rises above caste-based thinking.

Addressing the ‘Mana Ooru–Mata Manthi’ programme in Kakinada, he said no one should defend anti-social elements who disturb peace and public order. He warned that allowing criminal gangs to influence governance and intimidate citizens and officials poses a serious threat to democracy.

Addressing the ‘Mana Ooru–Mata Manthi’ programme in Kakinada, he stated that no one should defend anti-social elements who disturb peace and public order. He warned that allowing criminal gangs to influence governance and intimidate citizens and officials poses a serious threat to democracy.

“Crime has no caste or religion. Criminals must be judged by their actions, not by their community identity,” he said. He added that if criminals gain power, the future of the people would be endangered.

Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government would not compromise on law and order under any circumstances and would deal firmly with those involved in criminal activities. He urged people to create community networks focused on local issues and public safety rather than caste-based divisions.

The Deputy Chief Minister said individuals with criminal backgrounds occupying constitutional positions and attempting to dictate public life undermine the spirit of democracy. “Whether I win future elections or not, I will continue to fight for justice and stand with the people,” he said.

On the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said genuine cases must be strongly supported while false cases should be prevented to ensure justice for real victims. He urged political leaders not to encourage misuse of laws and cited Supreme Court observations against the misuse of the Act.