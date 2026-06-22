AP forest department to strengthen Nallamala Tiger Reserve's biodiversity

ONGOLE: Forest department officials are planning major steps to strengthen biodiversity in the Nallamala Tiger Reserve Forest (Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve), including bringing in key wild species and expanding base camps with enhanced manpower.

Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj, Environment & Forests Minister Pawan Kalyan has sought support from Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to import 50 bisons from Madhya Pradesh and six tigresses, four from Maharashtra and two from Madhya Pradesh.

He also requested permission to increase base camps in the reserve to 150, with adequate staff, vehicles, and infrastructure. Officials said the Union ministry responded positively. Markapur NSTR Deputy Director Md Abdul Rawoof said staff are being trained in fast-growing grass cultivation methods, following advice from ‘Grass Man of India’ Dr Gajanan D Muratkar, who inspected the reserve last November.

The initiative aims to provide quality feed for herbivores such as spotted deer, sambar, bison, and wild buffalo, ensuring a healthy predator-prey balance.

Meanwhile, the new app-based HANUMAN (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid and Nursing of Wildlife) programme has been rolled out to reduce man-animal conflicts and protect wildlife.