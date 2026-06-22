AP govt constitutes SIT to probe Sai Krishna disappearance case

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the sensational disappearance of rowdy-sheeter Gade Sai Krishna from the Krishna Lanka police station, the State government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officer to probe the mystery behind the incident.
According to an order issued on Sunday, IG rank officer M Ravi Prakash has been appointed as the head of Special Investigation Team, and West Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Amit Bardar, and Bapatla Additional SP L Sudhakar as members.
The four-member Special Investigation Team has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive probe into Sai Krishna’s disappearance.
SIT may question Addl Dy Commissioner
It may be recalled that a criminal case has been registered under Sections 127(4), 127(6), 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by the family members of Sai Krishna alleging illegal detention, custodial torture, murder and subsequent screening of evidence by the former Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector SSV Nagaraju, who is under suspension now.
Following the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta has constituted the SIT considering the gravity and sensitivity of the allegations, and in order to ensure an impartial, transparent and credible investigation. “It is necessary that the investigation should be conducted by an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT), outside the administrative control of NTR Police Commissionerate, to ensure transparency, impartiality and public confidence in the investigation,” reads the order.
Soon after the release of the order, the four senior IPS officers arrived in Vijayawada and held a meeting. Later, the SIT members, divided into two teams, visited the Task Force Police Station at Labbipet and Krishna Lanka police station and recorded the statements of police personnel
It is learnt that SIT may question Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Latha Kumari, her office staff and Krishna Lanka police station personnel pertaining to the reasons behind their actions in bringing Sai Krishna to Vijayawada from Markapuram.