AP govt constitutes SIT to probe Sai Krishna disappearance case

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the sensational disappearance of rowdy-sheeter Gade Sai Krishna from the Krishna Lanka police station, the State government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officer to probe the mystery behind the incident.

According to an order issued on Sunday, IG rank officer M Ravi Prakash has been appointed as the head of Special Investigation Team, and West Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Amit Bardar, and Bapatla Additional SP L Sudhakar as members.

The four-member Special Investigation Team has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive probe into Sai Krishna’s disappearance.

SIT may question Addl Dy Commissioner

It may be recalled that a criminal case has been registered under Sections 127(4), 127(6), 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by the family members of Sai Krishna alleging illegal detention, custodial torture, murder and subsequent screening of evidence by the former Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector SSV Nagaraju, who is under suspension now.