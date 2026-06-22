AP tops charts in clean cooking with Anganwadi induction stove rollout

VIJAYAWADA: In a major stride toward sustainable development and public health, the State has emerged as a national leader in the transition to clean cooking technologies.

On Saturday, Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu officially handed over induction stoves and steel utensil kits to an Anganwadi centre, marking a pivotal moment in the State’s ‘Net Zero’ initiative.

As part of this comprehensive environmental push, the State government is providing induction stoves and high-quality steel utensils to all 44,346 Anganwadi centres across Andhra Pradesh at a total cost of Rs 32 crore.

This project, which integrates with the broader ongoing effort to equip over 55,000 centres on a saturation basis, is set to foster cleaner, safer, and more efficient cooking practices across the State’s primary nutrition network.

The Strategic Implementation Engine Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), functioning as the nodal implementation agency under the Ministry of Power, has acted as the backbone of this transformation.

By leveraging its proven implementation model, EESL has played a pivotal role in translating national clean cooking goals into tangible, on-ground results. Through large-scale procurement, efficient supply chain management, and rigorous stakeholder engagement, EESL has ensured that these clean cooking solutions are not only accessible but also economically sustainable.

EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit lauded the Andhra Pradesh government for its “bold and progressive” vision. He emphasised that the partnership between the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department and EESL had empowered Anganwadi Centres with these technologies well ahead of global fuel supply chain disruptions.

EESL is now poised to replicate this successful model to drive India’s broader clean cooking mission in states like Assam, MP, UP, Maharashtra, and Bihar.