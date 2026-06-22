Cataracts still major cause of blindness: Eye specialist

VIJAYAWADA: Cataracts, the leading cause of reversible blindness in India, continue to rob millions of their vision largely due to myths and delayed treatment, said Dr Shaeeza Samreen, cataract specialist at the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Kode Venkatadri Chowdary campus, while addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Marking Cataract Awareness Month, Dr. Samreen sought to dispel common misconceptions surrounding the disease. She clarified that no eye drops, vitamins or herbal remedies can cure cataracts and that surgery remains the only effective treatment. She also noted that cataracts are not limited to the elderly and can affect children and younger adults owing to congenital conditions, injuries or diabetes.

Rejecting the notion that cataracts should be allowed to “ripen” before surgery, she said modern phacoemulsification enables safe treatment at any stage. The procedure takes less than 30 minutes and allows most patients to recover quickly.

She urged people with blurred vision to undergo timely eye examinations and seek professional care.