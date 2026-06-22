Decks cleared to commence two key railway projects worth Rs 1,250 crore in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: In a major boost to railway infrastructure in the Tirupati region two long-awaited rail projects worth nearly Rs 1,250 crore have gained significant momentum with the completion of the land acquisition process and the initiation of steps to commence construction works on the ground, and called for the tenders.

The South Coast Railway has issued the final land acquisition notification for acquiring lands in five villages required for the strategically important Yerpedu-Pudi railway bypass line and the Gudur-Renigunta third railway line project, paving the way for execution of works aimed at decongesting one of South India’s busiest railway corridors.

This is a major sigh of relief for railway passengers, especially the thousands of devotees travelling to Tirumala every day for Lord Venkateswara darshan. At present, trains often face heavy congestion on the Gudur-Renigunta stretch, leading to frequent delays.

As a result, passengers travelling to Tirupati are forced to spend an additional hour or more on the journey, even though the actual distance is not very long. The new railway projects are expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time for pilgrims and other passengers alike.

Railway authorities have already floated tenders for the Rs 350-crore Yerpedu-Pudi bypass line.

Contracts have been awarded for the Rs 900-crore Gudur-Renigunta tripling project, enabling agencies to mobilise resources and begin work shortly.