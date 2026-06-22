Monsoon brings cheer to farmers across AP, raises Kharif hopes

VIJAYAWADA: After weeks of anxious waiting, the Southwest Monsoon has finally come as a boon to farmers across Andhra Pradesh, with widespread rains covering nearly 80 per cent of the State and triggering agricultural activity for the ongoing Kharif season. The first spell of abundant rainfall has brightened crop prospects and renewed hopes of a favourable agricultural season.
According to official data, 18 districts received rainfall on Sunday, with showers extending from north coastal Andhra to parts of Rayalaseema. Yelamanchili in Anakapalli district recorded the highest rainfall of 103.6 mm, followed by Kakinada (57.9 mm), Visakhapatnam (53.2 mm), Bondapalle in Vizianagaram district (48.2 mm), Prathipadu (38.8 mm), Bhimadole in Eluru district (38.4 mm), and Sompeta in Srikakulam district (35 mm). Several places in Rayalaseema also received moderate rainfall, with Chittoor recording 22.4 mm and Srisailam 5.2 mm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain to continue over most districts during the next 24 hours, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Anakapalli, Kakinada, Palnadu, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.
The rains have brought cheer to farmers, who were apprehensive about the possibility of El Nino conditions triggering deficient rainfall and had refrained from commencing cultivation activities.
Agricultural authorities had also advised cultivators to wait for favourable weather conditions before taking up sowing operations. The delay in the onset of rains had pushed many farmers into uncertainty, but the widespread showers have now infused confidence and renewed hopes of a normal Kharif season.
The government has already released irrigation water to the Godavari Delta for Kharif cultivation, while water for the Krishna Delta is scheduled to be released from July 1.
Meanwhile, water availability in reservoirs across the State has shown an encouraging trend. According to the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS), major and medium reservoirs together presently hold 429.89 TMC, accounting for 38.87 per cent of the total storage capacity of 1,105.85 TMC. During the corresponding period last year, the reservoirs contained 412.29 TMC. The Krishna basin reservoirs currently store 236.55 TMC, while reservoirs in the Godavari basin hold 19.70 TMC. The Pennar basin reservoirs contain 137.35 TMC.
Among the major reservoirs, Nagarjuna Sagar presently holds 141.91 TMC, accounting for 45.48 per cent of its capacity, while Srisailam Reservoir, the largest storage structure in the Krishna basin, contains 42.15 TMC. Pulichintala Project stores 33.36 TMC, nearly 73 per cent of its capacity, and the Prakasam Barrage has 2.81 TMC. Among medium reservoirs, Gorakallu Balancing Reservoir stores 2.63 TMC, Gajuladinne Project 2.75 TMC and Buggavagu Reservoir 1.72 TMC.
Water storage in upstream reservoirs outside Andhra Pradesh, which influence inflows into the State, stood at 174.29 TMC. Karnataka’s Almatti Reservoir presently contains 22.26 TMC and Narayanpur Reservoir 24.77 TMC. In Telangana, Jurala Project stores 6.77 TMC, Sri Ram Sagar Project 14.91 TMC and Sri Pada Yellampalli Project 7.76 TMC. Maharashtra’s Ujjaini Reservoir currently contains 50.26 TMC.
With monsoon activity gathering momentum and reservoir levels steadily improving, officials are optimistic of adequate water availability for irrigation needs. The timely rains and assured water releases are expected to provide a major boost to Kharif cultivation and bring much-needed relief to farmers after weeks of uncertainty.