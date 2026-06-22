Monsoon brings cheer to farmers across AP, raises Kharif hopes

VIJAYAWADA: After weeks of anxious waiting, the Southwest Monsoon has finally come as a boon to farmers across Andhra Pradesh, with widespread rains covering nearly 80 per cent of the State and triggering agricultural activity for the ongoing Kharif season. The first spell of abundant rainfall has brightened crop prospects and renewed hopes of a favourable agricultural season.

According to official data, 18 districts received rainfall on Sunday, with showers extending from north coastal Andhra to parts of Rayalaseema. Yelamanchili in Anakapalli district recorded the highest rainfall of 103.6 mm, followed by Kakinada (57.9 mm), Visakhapatnam (53.2 mm), Bondapalle in Vizianagaram district (48.2 mm), Prathipadu (38.8 mm), Bhimadole in Eluru district (38.4 mm), and Sompeta in Srikakulam district (35 mm). Several places in Rayalaseema also received moderate rainfall, with Chittoor recording 22.4 mm and Srisailam 5.2 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain to continue over most districts during the next 24 hours, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Anakapalli, Kakinada, Palnadu, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.

The rains have brought cheer to farmers, who were apprehensive about the possibility of El Nino conditions triggering deficient rainfall and had refrained from commencing cultivation activities.

Agricultural authorities had also advised cultivators to wait for favourable weather conditions before taking up sowing operations. The delay in the onset of rains had pushed many farmers into uncertainty, but the widespread showers have now infused confidence and renewed hopes of a normal Kharif season.

The government has already released irrigation water to the Godavari Delta for Kharif cultivation, while water for the Krishna Delta is scheduled to be released from July 1.