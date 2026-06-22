Prepare two-year progress report on coalition govt’s achievements: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a major move to ensure transparency and highlight the achievements of the coalition government over its first two years, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed ministers and senior officials to prepare and release a comprehensive ‘Progress Report 2024–26’.
The initiative is designed to showcase the State’s transition from ‘destruction to development’ since the government assumed office in June 2024.
The progress reports are envisioned as Action Taken Reports (ATRs) following the seven white papers released by the government shortly after assuming office. The white papers detailed the status of the State’s finances, the Polavaram project, Amaravati, the power sector, law and order, mining, and excise.
The reports will not only track the remedial measures taken to address the issues highlighted in those white papers but will also focus on broader achievements in development, governance and welfare.
“The objective is to present to the public how the State has been steered back on to the path of progress over the last two years,” the Chief Minister said during a review meeting at the Camp Office on Sunday.
He emphasised that the reports should clearly outline the administrative reforms, welfare schemes and infrastructure projects implemented to stabilise the State’s economy and governance.
To ensure public access, the government plans to release the reports in phases, beginning with the power sector report on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Apart from the initial seven sectors, the government will introduce three new reporting pillars — Development (covering agriculture, industries, infrastructure and tourism), Good Governance (highlighting new policies and administrative reforms), and Welfare & Empowerment (detailing the P4 model and social welfare programmes).
The Chief Minister has set July 18, 2026, as the deadline for releasing all the reports, which will eventually be compiled into a single publication to serve as an annual performance benchmark.
The review meeting was attended by ministers Payyavula Keshav, Ponguru Narayana, Anagani Satya Prasad, Vangalapudi Anitha, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Kollu Ravindra, along with Chief Secretary K. Sai Prasad and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.
The CM reiterated that making the progress reports an annual exercise would ensure accountability and help counter misinformation.