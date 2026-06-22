Prepare two-year progress report on coalition govt’s achievements: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a major move to ensure transparency and highlight the achievements of the coalition government over its first two years, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed ministers and senior officials to prepare and release a comprehensive ‘Progress Report 2024–26’.

The initiative is designed to showcase the State’s transition from ‘destruction to development’ since the government assumed office in June 2024.

The progress reports are envisioned as Action Taken Reports (ATRs) following the seven white papers released by the government shortly after assuming office. The white papers detailed the status of the State’s finances, the Polavaram project, Amaravati, the power sector, law and order, mining, and excise.

The reports will not only track the remedial measures taken to address the issues highlighted in those white papers but will also focus on broader achievements in development, governance and welfare.

“The objective is to present to the public how the State has been steered back on to the path of progress over the last two years,” the Chief Minister said during a review meeting at the Camp Office on Sunday.