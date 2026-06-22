Sai Krishna disappearance case: Supporters oppose suspended inspector Nagaraju’s arrest

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Ajit Singh Nagar on Saturday as a large number of women and supporters gathered to prevent the anticipated arrest of suspended Krishna Lanka circle inspector (CI) SSVV Nagaraju in connection with the Gade Sai Krishna disappearance case.

Upon learning about the incident, Ajit Singh Nagar police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after supporters attempted to obstruct law enforcement officials.

According to sources, Nagaraju, who is an accused in the Sai Krishna case, has reportedly been staying at the residence of a court head constable for the past three days.

Information that police were likely to arrest him on Sunday morning led to a large gathering of supporters at the location. The development has raised further questions and suspicions over Nagaraju’s stay at the court constable’s house.

On the other hand, residents of Krishna Lanka, youth and women organised a candlelight rally in Krishna Lanka in a display of support for the suspended officer. Participants claimed that Nagaraju had taken a tough stand against rowdyism and criminal activities after assuming charge at Krishna Lanka police station.

They credited him with curbing ganja-related offences and taking strict action against those harassing women.

Supporters argued that law and order in the area had significantly improved under Nagaraju’s tenure and expressed concern that criminal activities could resurface if he is removed from the station.