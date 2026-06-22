Stress on physical fitness and mental wellbeing of people for ‘Happy AP’

VIJAYAWADA/ ONGOLE: International Yoga Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday. Senior police officers and personnel participated in a special yoga session.
The programme began at 6.30 am on a specially arranged platform at the headquarters junction. Under the guidance of yoga experts, participants performed various yoga asanas for nearly an hour. Officials highlighted the importance of yoga in improving physical fitness, mental well-being, concentration, and stress management, particularly for personnel engaged in demanding duties.
Senior IPS officers N Ammireddy, Krishnakant along with other police officers, took part in the event. They emphasized that yoga is the foundation of a healthy lifestyle and encouraged everyone to make it a part of their daily routine.
This year’s International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, focusing on the role of yoga in promoting physical and mental health as people grow older.
Similar yoga programmes were conducted across district police offices across the state with thousands of police personnel participating in the celebrations.
Yoga Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Prakasam
Prakasam district administration celebrated International Yoga Day with the ‘Yogandhra’ programme at the Police Parade Grounds on Sunday.
Nearly 2,000 participants joined the event, led by Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, District Collector P Raja Babu, SP Harshavardhana Raju, and APTDC Chairman N Balaji.
Students from Patanjali Yoga Centre and various educational institutions performed yoga demonstrations. The SP administered a yoga pledge to the gathering, and officials unveiled a QR code poster for the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign. The Collector said over 3.63 lakh people registered for the event, with more than 4,428 yoga practice sessions held across the district.
He noted that participation was strong across age groups. Swamy emphasised that regular yoga practice is key to achieving the coalition government’s Healthy Andhra Pradesh goal. SP Raju urged people to make yoga a daily habit, while APTDC Chairman Balaji stressed its importance for children’s future.