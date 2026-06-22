Stress on physical fitness and mental wellbeing of people for ‘Happy AP’

VIJAYAWADA/ ONGOLE: International Yoga Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday. Senior police officers and personnel participated in a special yoga session.

The programme began at 6.30 am on a specially arranged platform at the headquarters junction. Under the guidance of yoga experts, participants performed various yoga asanas for nearly an hour. Officials highlighted the importance of yoga in improving physical fitness, mental well-being, concentration, and stress management, particularly for personnel engaged in demanding duties.

Senior IPS officers N Ammireddy, Krishnakant along with other police officers, took part in the event. They emphasized that yoga is the foundation of a healthy lifestyle and encouraged everyone to make it a part of their daily routine.

This year’s International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, focusing on the role of yoga in promoting physical and mental health as people grow older.

Similar yoga programmes were conducted across district police offices across the state with thousands of police personnel participating in the celebrations.